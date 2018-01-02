Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Condo association by-laws must be followed (access required)

KASS: Condo association by-laws must be followed (access required)

By: Benny Kass January 2, 2018

Q:   Our condominium board of directors wants to change our management company, but our by-laws explicitly require that any change of “management agent” be approved in writing by a majority of the condo's first mortgage holders. The last time our condo changed its management company, it took months to satisfy this requirement. This time, our ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: