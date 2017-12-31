Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / OwnAmerica moves $76M in single family rental transactions (access required)

OwnAmerica moves $76M in single family rental transactions (access required)

By: Staff Report December 31, 2017

OwnAmerica, an online marketplace for Single-Family Rental investments, has announced the successful conclusion of 21 transactions totaling 656 homes. The Company reports a surge in supply and demand for mid-sized SFR portfolios. Investors in rental homes are increasingly attracted to fully occupied investment properties, as opposed to acquiring vacant homes and finding tenants. "Buyers of single ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: