Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Median U.S. Home is $12,500 more valuable than a year ago (access required)

Median U.S. Home is $12,500 more valuable than a year ago (access required)

By: Staff Report December 29, 2017

Home values are setting new records, and homes are gaining thousands of dollars in value every month. The national median home value is $12,500 more than it was just one year ago, according to the October Zillow Real Estate Market Report. More than half of the nation's largest markets are worth more than they were prior ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: