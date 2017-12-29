Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / FLUX Data Inc. announces new pricing amid record growth (access required)

FLUX Data Inc. announces new pricing amid record growth (access required)

By: Staff Report December 29, 2017

FLUX is used by more than 6,200 companies in 151 countries. Computational Designers, digitally-driven Engineers and sophisticated Building Information Modeling (BIM) professionals at Frank Gehry Partners, Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), SHOP, Arup Group, Buro Happold Engineering, Thornton Tomasetti rely on FLUX to simplify the creation of the world's most advanced buildings. "FLUX is fiercely focused on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: