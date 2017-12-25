Quantcast
By: Staff Report December 25, 2017

Opinions of home values from appraisers and homeowners continue to converge, with the gap between the two viewpoints narrowing for a fifth-straight month. Appraisals were an average of 0.99 percent lower than the homeowners thought they would be on a national scale, according to the Quicken Loans Home Price Perception Index (HPPI). Despite the differing opinions, ...

