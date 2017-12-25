Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Are you using positive leverage? (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Are you using positive leverage? (access required)

By: Chad Carson December 25, 2017

Use of leverage (debt) is an integral strategy for many real estate investors. But in my experience, misuse of leverage is the #1 reason investors lose money.  I have some negative cash flow “scars” to prove this from my own deals! Investing using debt should be treated like carrying a loaded gun.  When my dad took ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: