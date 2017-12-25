Quantcast
Cloudvirga signs five Top-30 lenders to digital mortgage platform

By: Staff Report December 25, 2017

Cloudvirga, developer of intelligent mortgage point-of-sale (POS) platforms, has signed five of the nation's top 30 non-bank lenders in the last 100 days. The new customers collectively originate over $100 billion in loans annually. The announcement follows the firm's addition of Michael Schreck as CEO in June and the completion of a $15 million Series B ...

