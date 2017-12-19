Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Homeowners: Great time to sell, but not to buy (access required)

Homeowners: Great time to sell, but not to buy (access required)

By: Staff Report December 19, 2017

It's a seller's market thanks to low inventory, but according to ValueInsured's latest quarterly Modern Homebuyer Survey, many would-be sellers are hesitating to sell because of the high price they'd have to pay for their next home. The survey found that 79 percent of homeowners believe now is a good time to sell a home. Two-thirds ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: