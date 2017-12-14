Quantcast
Salisbury Transit Depot welcomes public electric vehicle charging station thanks to Duke Energy program

By: Staff Report December 14, 2017

The City of Salisbury was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from Duke Energy for a public electric vehicle (EV) charging station that will be located in the Gateway Park, 105 Depot Street. A ribbon-cutting for the EV charging station will take place Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m., Gateway Park on Depot Street. The Salisbury charging station ...

