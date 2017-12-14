Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: How to create your own profits with negotiation skills (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: How to create your own profits with negotiation skills (access required)

By: Chad Carson December 14, 2017

  “The key to negotiation is to start with a well-defined goal and to know what you’re willing to sacrifice to reach it… Gathering information about the true state of affairs … is critical. You must invest time in patient questioning and listening to the answers in order to separate what the other party wants from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: