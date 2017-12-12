Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / Homewood Suites by Hilton coming to Greenville S.C. (access required)

Homewood Suites by Hilton coming to Greenville S.C. (access required)

By: Staff Report December 12, 2017

Homewood Suites by Hilton, the award-winning upscale site, is currently under construction in Greenville and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2019. The new property developed and owned by Parks Hospitality Group, is located at 942 South Main Street in Downtown Greenville. “We’re very excited over the recent progress made on the construction ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: