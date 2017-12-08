Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: What’s up with General Electric? (access required)

BERKO: What’s up with General Electric? (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko December 8, 2017

Dear Mr. Berko: I bought 250 shares of General Electric at $27 over four years ago, and I'm tired of owning it. Please tell me what's wrong. Its performance has been so disappointing that I could cry. -- HS, Joliet, Ill. Dear HS: General Electric's major problem is that during evolution, the ancestors of 11 of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: