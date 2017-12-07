Quantcast
Home / Inside Tract / Choice Hotels to develop New Cambria Hotel in Rock Hill (access required)

By: Staff Report December 7, 2017

Choice Hotels International has signed an agreement with Sand Hospitality, LLC, to develop the new Cambria hotel in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Expected to open in 2019, the 110-room Cambria hotel is designed to offer visitors a new and approachable upscale lodging option. In addition to a spacious rooftop pool and bar, the property will feature ...

