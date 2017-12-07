Quantcast
ai Design Group finalizes merger with Progressive AE (access required)

By: Staff Report December 7, 2017

Architecture and interiors firm ai Design Group has finalized its merger with Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Progressive AE and will officially adopt their name. Their office on the top floor of the Chamber Building and local leadership team of principals Wes Jones, Kim Marks and Ryan Doherty will remain the same. Jones now serves as managing ...

