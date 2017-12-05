Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / Insite Properties represents buyer of a class A office building (access required)

Insite Properties represents buyer of a class A office building (access required)

By: Staff Report December 5, 2017

  Insite Properties represented the buyer in the purchase of a Class A, 118,000 square foot professional office building located at 8711 University East Drive in Charlotte, NC. Insite Properties will also be providing property management and leasing services for the property. Built in 1999, the one-story brick office building offers tenants abundant parking at approximately ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: