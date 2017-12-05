Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Construction industry adds 11,000 jobs in October (access required)

Construction industry adds 11,000 jobs in October (access required)

By: Staff Report December 5, 2017

Construction employment increased by 11,000 jobs in October to the highest level in nine years, while the industry's unemployment rate fell to 4.5 percent, the lowest October rate since 2006, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America. Association officials said that while hurricane recovery work may have ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: