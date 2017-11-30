Quantcast
National Association of Realtors installs 2018 leadership (access required)

By: Staff Report November 30, 2017

Elizabeth Mendenhall, a sixth generation Realtor from Columbia, Missouri has been announced as 2018 president of the National Association of Realtors during the REALTORS Conference & Expo in Chicago. Mendenhall was NAR's 2017 president-elect and 2016 first vice president. She has been a Realtor for 20 years and is CEO of RE/MAX Boone Realty. On the ...

