Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / HFF announces $10.72M sale of grocery-anchored shopping center near Greenville-Spartanburg (access required)

HFF announces $10.72M sale of grocery-anchored shopping center near Greenville-Spartanburg (access required)

By: Staff Report November 30, 2017

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler has announced the $10.72 million sale of Five Forks Shopping Center, a 70,177-square-foot, fully leased, BI-LO-anchored neighborhood shopping center in the Greenville-Spartanburg community of Simpsonville, South Carolina. The HFF team marketed the property for the seller, Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE: RPAI). RealtyLink, LLC purchased the asset free and clear of existing ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: