Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Association Management Solutions sees growth in active-adult communities (access required)

Association Management Solutions sees growth in active-adult communities (access required)

By: Staff Report November 30, 2017

Association Management Solutions (AMS), an HOA, POA and COA management company serving the Greater Charlotte area, has added four more housing communities to its roster of clients. It will now oversee and manage the homeowners associations for each of the following communities: The Courtyards at Wesley Chapel – a new active-adult community with 136 single family ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: