Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Special shower features and what they do for you (access required)

Special shower features and what they do for you (access required)

By: Laura Firszt November 29, 2017

28,000. That’s how many showers experts forecast that you’ll take over the course of your lifetime. Even if you’re a speedy sort who zips in and out of the shower stall in five minutes or less, that’s a lot of washing time. So why not make the most of it? In the past, showering used ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: