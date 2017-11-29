Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Small condo ass’n seeks to collect unpaid fees (access required)

KASS: Small condo ass’n seeks to collect unpaid fees (access required)

By: Benny Kass November 29, 2017

Q:       I’ve been reading your articles for over 10 years. They have been very helpful both to me and my condo association. In one of the properties that I own, I serve as the vice president of the Board. It is a small condo, not more than 22 units. The building doesn’t have any luxury ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: