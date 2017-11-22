Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: HOA dues forever? (access required)

KASS: HOA dues forever? (access required)

By: Benny Kass November 22, 2017

Q:       I am hoping you might have a viable solution for a seemingly intractable property problem. (I know – just what you need: more intractable problems. This one might appeal, however, if only for its egregious despoliation of helpless property owners by a HOA). In a nutshell, in 1974, my wife and I bought a lot ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: