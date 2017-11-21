Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Lessons from an old school investor – part 3 (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Lessons from an old school investor – part 3 (access required)

By: Chad Carson November 21, 2017

Further yet along the trail, here are more of the top lessons I’ve learned from old school Real Estate Investors: Greg Pinneo – The 3 Pillars of Real Estate Greg Pinneo began investing during college, and for many decades since then he’s bought, built, remodeled, sold, and rented MANY properties, primarily in the Seattle, Washington area. Although ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: