Hopper Communities launches at Uptown West (access required)

Hopper Communities launches at Uptown West (access required)

By: Staff Report November 21, 2017

Residential developer Hopper Communities has launched sales for Uptown West, a new townhome community in the Historic West End. Located at the intersection of Duckworth Avenue and Wesley Heights Way, Uptown West will consist of 74 three-story townhomes with rooftop terraces offering dazzling views of Charlotte’s skyline. The two- and three-bedroom units will start in the ...

