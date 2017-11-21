Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / HFF announces $76.87M in equity and debt for luxury apartments (access required)

HFF announces $76.87M in equity and debt for luxury apartments (access required)

By: Staff Report November 21, 2017

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler has announced $76.87 million in joint venture equity and construction financing for the development of Hazel SouthPark, a planned six-story, Class AA luxury apartment property in Charlotte’s SouthPark submarket. The HFF team worked on behalf of the developer, ZOM Living, to arrange a $30.014 million joint venture partnership. The HFF team also secured ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: