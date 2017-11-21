Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / BSB Group purchases Holland Building in Mount Holly (access required)

BSB Group purchases Holland Building in Mount Holly (access required)

By: Staff Report November 21, 2017

BSB Group has announced the purchase of the historic Holland Building in downtown Mount Holly. After creating an LLC, the family wanted to give new life to this Mount Holly icon, built in 1906. Renovation by construction company T3-FMS has begun to restore the structural and cosmetic facets of the building. Once renovation is completed, projected spring ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: