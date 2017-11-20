Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / LS3P named to Top Airport Architecture firm list (access required)

LS3P named to Top Airport Architecture firm list (access required)

By: Staff Report November 20, 2017

LS3P has been named to Building Design + Construction’s 2017 list of top airport architecture firms. With a broad portfolio of aviation and transportation designs spanning over 20 years, LS3P has completed extensive aviation design work for Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Charleston International Airport, Myrtle Beach International Airport, and Wilmington International Airport. Projects have ranged ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: