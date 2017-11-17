Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Kass / KASS: Divorced woman wants her name off the loan (access required)

KASS: Divorced woman wants her name off the loan (access required)

By: Benny Kass November 17, 2017

            Q:      I'm in the boat of "trust my attorney" who told me, "I can't make your ex refinance the two property loans and remove your name from the loans." So, he clearly stated my ex-husband would "take possession of" both properties, which he did, and has made all payments since that day. Is there ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: