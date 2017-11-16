Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Construction jobs increase in 35 states (access required)

Construction jobs increase in 35 states (access required)

By: Staff Report November 16, 2017

Thirty-five states and the District of Columbia added construction jobs between September 2016 and September 2017, while 26 states added construction jobs between August and September as some state employment levels were impacted by recent hurricanes, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of Labor Department data. Association officials noted that ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: