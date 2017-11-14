Quantcast
Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel opens for business (access required)

By: Staff Report November 14, 2017

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants has officially opened Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, located at the corner of Third and Church Streets in uptown. Providing a modern spin on Southern hospitality, Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel is the company’s first boutique hotel in the Queen City. From its three-story elegant glass lobby to the expansive views from its rooftop ...

