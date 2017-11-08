Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / NewStyle Communities opening in Belmont (access required)

NewStyle Communities opening in Belmont (access required)

By: Staff Report November 8, 2017

  NewStyle Communities, an EPCON Communities franchise, is opening its newest Charlotte-area community, The Courtyards at Cramerton in Belmont. The Courtyards is an age-restricted, maintenance-free community of 71 home sites, featuring EPCON’s award-winning courtyard homes. Homes are priced in the $300’s. Sales began on September 15th. Interested parties are encouraged to visit the NewStyle Communities website, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: