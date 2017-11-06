Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / NAR predicts existing-home sales to grow 3.7% in 2018 (access required)

NAR predicts existing-home sales to grow 3.7% in 2018 (access required)

By: Scott Baughman November 6, 2017

The steadily improving U.S economy, sustained job growth, and rising confidence that now is a good time to buy a home should pave the way for an increase in existing-home sales in 2018, but continued supply shortages, and passage of a tax bill that disincentives homeownership, threaten to handcuff what should be stronger activity. That ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: