Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: Start preparing now (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: Start preparing now (access required)

By: Jeff Watson November 2, 2017

            We are now past the deadlines for the extensions on filing business and personal tax returns. This would be a good time to get an appointment on your tax preparer’s calendar to discuss tax-reduction strategies that you can still implement for this tax year. One of the questions you should always ask your tax professional ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: