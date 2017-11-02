Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Corporate real estate managers embrace co-working (access required)

Corporate real estate managers embrace co-working (access required)

By: Staff Report November 2, 2017

Co-working, the style of work marked by open shared spaces among workers of different companies and popularized by "solopreneurs" and tech workers, is quickly being embraced by those who manage real estate needs for large corporations. The trend is explored in a new whitepaper, The Evolution of Co-working and Impact on CRE, released by CoreNet Global, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: