Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / Study shows value of real estate continuing education and networking (access required)

Study shows value of real estate continuing education and networking (access required)

By: Staff Report October 31, 2017

Real estate agents can see how their real estate continuing education habits compare to those of 1,100 peers who took part in an exclusive study about the importance of CE and networking. The anonymous study, which was conducted by a third party contracted by OnCourse Learning, is a barometer of where real estate professionals, new and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: