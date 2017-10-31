Quantcast
HFF announces $17.75M sale of 156,036-square-foot industrial flex park in Raleigh (access required)

By: Staff Report October 31, 2017

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler has announced the $17.75 million sale of Spring Forest Business Center, a three-building flex and office park totaling 156,036 square feet in Raleigh. The HFF team represented the seller, a partnership between Somerset Properties and Alex. Brown Realty, Inc. Stoltz Real Estate Fund VI purchased the asset. Completed between 1984 and 2002, Spring Forest ...

