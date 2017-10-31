Quantcast
Home / Inside Tract / David Weekley Homes makes donation to The Isabella Santos Foundation (access required)

David Weekley Homes makes donation to The Isabella Santos Foundation (access required)

By: Staff Report October 31, 2017

David Weekley Homes recently participated in the grand opening festivities in the south Charlotte pedestrian-friendly of Waverly. As part of the event, the home builder donated nearly $500 to The Isabella Santos Foundation in honor of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. As part of the company’s charitable and philanthropic efforts, a $5 donation was given to the ...

