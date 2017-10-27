Quantcast
By: Laura Firszt October 27, 2017

Home improvement. It’s become an American obsession, judging by the popularity of home improvement-themed TV shows like “This Old House,” “Fixer Upper” and “Property Brothers.” In fact, we seem to be turning into a “Rehab Addict” nation. Sorry to play the role of devil’s advocate, but there is a flip side (pun intended) to all ...

