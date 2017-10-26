Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction and Real Estate / Vacant “Zombie” foreclosure rate increases in 3Q (access required)

Vacant “Zombie” foreclosure rate increases in 3Q (access required)

By: Staff Report October 26, 2017

ATTOM Data Solutions has released its 2017 U.S. Residential Vacant Property and Zombie Foreclosure Report, which shows nearly 1.4 million (1,367,793) U.S. residential properties (1 to 4 units) were vacant as of the end of the third quarter of 2017 — representing 1.58 percent of all U.S. residential properties. The 1.58 percent vacant property rate nationwide ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: