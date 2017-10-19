Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Meckcetera / Working from your home office (access required)

Working from your home office (access required)

By: Laura Firszt October 19, 2017

Just Google “the rules of telecommuting (aka working from home)” and you’ll find a ton of material out there on the interwebs. Here’s the thing, almost all of it focuses on zoning laws, company policies and tracking work hours. That’s all well and good, but what about you, Joe or Jane Telecommuter, and your wellbeing? ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: