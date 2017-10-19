Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Economy / Student debt delaying millennial homeownership by 7 years (access required)

Student debt delaying millennial homeownership by 7 years (access required)

By: Staff Report October 19, 2017

Despite being in the prime years to buy their first home, an overwhelming majority of millennials with student debt currently do not own a home and believe this debt is to blame for what they typically expect to be a seven-year delay from buying. This is according to a new joint study on millennial student loan ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: