Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Commercial Real Estate / HFF announces $4.5M sale of Lake Boone Tower in Raleigh (access required)

HFF announces $4.5M sale of Lake Boone Tower in Raleigh (access required)

By: Staff Report October 19, 2017

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler has announced the $4.5 million sale of Lake Boone Tower, a 41,394-square-foot office building in Raleigh. The HFF team represented the seller, a partnership of private investors. York Properties Inc. represented the buyer, Gateway Three Realty Associates, LLC. Lake Boone Tower is located on a 2.08-acre site at 3801 Lake Boone Trail in the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: