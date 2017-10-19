Quantcast
Hendrick Construction starts Fairfield Inn and Suites (access required)

By: Staff Report October 19, 2017

Hendrick Construction has started construction of the Fairfield Inn & Suites in south Charlotte. Located at the I-485 interchange with Hwy. 51 near Carolina Place mall, the four-story, 103-room hotel is expected to be complete in the fall of 2018. A swimming pool and fitness center are among the many features of the hotel that Hendrick ...

