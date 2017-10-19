Quantcast
Coffeehouse, ice cream store and real estate firm join Waverly (access required)

By: Staff Report October 19, 2017

An independent coffeehouse, a Häagen-Dazs ice cream store and a residential real estate agency will join the tenant mix at the 90-acre Waverly community at the intersection of Providence and Ardrey Kell roads in south Charlotte. Café Moka, Häagen-Dazs and HM Properties have signed leases at Waverly, which is being developed by Crosland Southeast, Childress Klein ...

