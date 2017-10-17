Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Investor's Corner / INVESTORS’ CORNER: What’s your policy? (access required)

INVESTORS’ CORNER: What’s your policy? (access required)

By: Jeff Watson October 17, 2017

              In a recent housing court case, the judge reviewed evidence submitted by my client as to the defendant-tenant’s payment history. Upon reviewing those well-kept records, the judge noticed that my client (prior to retaining me) had permitted a pattern of accepting rent due on the 1st of the month as late as the 15th or even ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: