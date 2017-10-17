Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Columnists / Berko / BERKO: Sears and Coke (access required)

BERKO: Sears and Coke (access required)

By: Malcolm Berko October 17, 2017

Dear Mr. Berko: Sears finally reported a profit last May -- $2.28 a share. My stockbroker had me buy 1,000 shares in early June at $7 because he thought Sears had turned the corner to profitability. He insists Sears will trade in the low $10s this year and wants me to buy 1,000 more shares. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: