Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Banking and Finance / U.S. foreclosure activity drops to 11-year low in Q3 (access required)

U.S. foreclosure activity drops to 11-year low in Q3 (access required)

By: Staff Report October 12, 2017

According to the latest ATTOM Data Solutions Q3 2017 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, a total of 191,824 U.S. properties had foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions — in the third quarter, down 13 percent from the previous quarter and down 35 percent from a year ago to the lowest level since ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: