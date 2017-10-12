Quantcast
North Carolina gains construction jobs in August

North Carolina gains construction jobs in August

By: Staff Report October 12, 2017

Thirty-four states and the District of Columbia added construction jobs between August 2016 and August 2017, while 30 states added construction jobs between July and August amid strong demand for construction work in most parts of the country, according to an analysis by the Associated General Contractors of America of Labor Department data released today. ...

