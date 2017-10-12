Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Inside Tract / M/I Homes opens new phase in Blume Community in Harrisburg (access required)

M/I Homes opens new phase in Blume Community in Harrisburg (access required)

By: Staff Report October 12, 2017

Want to live in a community that Money magazine named one of its Top 50 places to live in the U.S.? It’s Harrisburg, where M/I Homes is expanding its popular Blume community with a new phase called The Irises. Prices begin in the mid $300s, with just 38 homesites available. The Irises is located off of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 The Mecklenburg Times 1611 E 7th St,
Charlotte, NC 28204 bridge tower media logo
%d bloggers like this: