Taylor Morrison Hires Jeff Lear as VP of Purchasing for Charlotte Division

Taylor Morrison Hires Jeff Lear as VP of Purchasing for Charlotte Division

By: Staff Report October 10, 2017

National homebuilder and developer Taylor Morrison has named Jeff Lear vice president of purchasing for its Charlotte division, where he will oversee the procurement of materials and labor for its communities in the region. Lear is an industry veteran who spent more than 18 years working at PulteGroup, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders. Most recently, ...

